Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $73.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.