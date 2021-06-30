Kcash (KCASH) Market Capitalization Tops $3.53 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $656,322.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Kcash
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.