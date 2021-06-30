KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 734,655 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 734,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,945,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 5.1% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,131,000 after buying an additional 2,202,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. 696,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,254,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

