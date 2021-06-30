Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
