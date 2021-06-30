Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report sales of $26.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.67 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $33.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $128.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $215.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

