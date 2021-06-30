K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:TREB opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.