K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 8,550 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 90.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $45,126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $284.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.17 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

