K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $341,000 Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

