K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.05% of North American Construction Group worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOA stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

