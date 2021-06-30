K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $318,000 in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.12% of CITIC Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 16.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

CCAC opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.