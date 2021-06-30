K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $307,000 in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 122,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at $243,409.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRTT shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.75.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

