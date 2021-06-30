K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 56.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $397.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.13. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.68 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

