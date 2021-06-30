K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after buying an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after buying an additional 191,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.06 and a 1-year high of $188.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

