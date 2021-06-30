K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 10,600 Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,247,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,400,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TINV opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

