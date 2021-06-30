JUIICE (JUI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $140,786.45 and approximately $110.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00212237 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001905 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.00658457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.