JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 494,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of VIZIO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

VZIO stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

