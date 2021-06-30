JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 63,958 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $146.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

