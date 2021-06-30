JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 26,329 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,462,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,199 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 385,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 505,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,452,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

