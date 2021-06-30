JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.15 Million Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.24. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

