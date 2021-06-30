JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 87,791 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,948. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

