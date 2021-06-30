JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 28,635 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $67,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.84. Stepan has a 12 month low of $90.58 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

