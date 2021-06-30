Jonathan Sheena Sells 201 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $23,631.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,549,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $334,826.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,901. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Natera by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natera by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

