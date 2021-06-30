Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $22,640,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.12. The company had a trading volume of 270,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.48. The company has a market capitalization of $432.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

