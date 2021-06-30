Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $163.87. The company had a trading volume of 121,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

