Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ remained flat at $$164.03 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 302,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,201. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $431.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

