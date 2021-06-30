John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WG. Barclays dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.81). 1,763,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 255.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.74.

In other news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,428 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,464 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Insiders have acquired a total of 8,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,196 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.