John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NYSE JW.B opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.