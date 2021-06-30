John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:HTY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund comprises 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

