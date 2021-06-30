John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:HTY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
