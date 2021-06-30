Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Down 67.3% in June

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the May 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JFIN. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of JFIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 72,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

