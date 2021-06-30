Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 1,578.8% in June

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 1,578.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS JRVMF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Jervois Mining has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
