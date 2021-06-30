Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 1,578.8% in June

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 1,578.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JRVMF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Jervois Mining has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get Jervois Mining alerts:

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.