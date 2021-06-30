Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €67.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.17 ($64.90).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €58.96 ($69.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €34.36 ($40.42) and a one year high of €59.32 ($69.79). The company’s 50-day moving average is €54.09.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

