JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Up 487.5% in June

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 487.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS JDSPY remained flat at $$13.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

