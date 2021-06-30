J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $140.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

JCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.