J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,623. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

