J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 273.60 ($3.57). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 3,303,078 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -20.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

