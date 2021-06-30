Italo (XTA) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Italo has a market cap of $24,559.51 and approximately $81.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Italo has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

