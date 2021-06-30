Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISOLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. Isodiol International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Isodiol International Company Profile

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions in Canada and the United States. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

