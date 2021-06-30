iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,292. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

