iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month High at $452.18

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $452.18 and last traded at $451.68, with a volume of 22943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $439.81.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.86.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.