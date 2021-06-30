iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,844 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $37,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 93,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 744.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.