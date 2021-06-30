iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 144.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,565,000.

EWJV opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15.

