iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 70.1% in June

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

