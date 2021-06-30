iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of ESGE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

