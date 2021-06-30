IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

NYSE:IQV traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $241.24. 2,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.00 and a 1 year high of $248.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

