IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of IPG Photonics worth $28,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.14. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,192. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.78.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

