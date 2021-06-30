IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,028,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 369.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

