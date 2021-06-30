Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IOTC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. Iota Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Get Iota Communications alerts:

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Iota Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iota Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.