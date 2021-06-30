Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IOTC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. Iota Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.
Iota Communications Company Profile
Read More: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Iota Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iota Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.