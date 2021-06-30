ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. ION Geophysical shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 642,092 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ION Geophysical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

