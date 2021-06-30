Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,707 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 977% compared to the average daily volume of 1,365 put options.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.48.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $6.09 on Wednesday, hitting $237.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

