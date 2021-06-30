Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a growth of 445.0% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.8 days.

Shares of IVSBF stock remained flat at $$23.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818. Investor AB has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IVSBF shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

